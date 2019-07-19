Collingwood utility ratepayers affected by overbilling in 2016, 2017 to see rebates on bills

Collingwood ratepayers that hold current water and sewer accounts who were affected by overbilling in 2016 and 2017 will soon see a rebate on a future utility bill.

In February 2018, the Town of Collingwood learned that it had been overcharged in error for electricity consumed at the town’s R.A. Barker Water Filtration Plant, which affected the billing rates in the town.

According to the Town of Collingwood, the error arose when a secondary electricity meter, which was installed in the late 90s, was billed to the town with the primary meter. The overcharging was corrected once it was discovered.

To date, Collingwood has received a refund of about $410,000, which covers the electricity charges for both 2016 and 2017.

In addition to the rebates, Collingwood did not increase water rates in 2019 to reflect the reduction in electricity charges

People who are eligible for the rebate and rebate amounts have been determined by water billing records.

According to the town, the rebate will only be applied to the water and sewer portion of the bill.

The average residential rebate will be approximately $8 for the two year period, the town says. Those with rebates exceeding $70 will be paid via a mailed cheque.

The ratepayers affected by the overbill who no longer hold active water and sewer accounts can contact the Town of Collingwood to confirm whether they are eligible and how to receive the rebate.

