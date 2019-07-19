Forest fire near Keewaywin First Nation has stopped expanding: officials

KEEWAYWIN FIRST NATION, Ont. – Officials say a large forest fire heading towards a northwestern Ontario First Nation community has stopped expanding.

The fire forced the evacuation of Keewaywin First Nation on July 7, sending 450 residents to Timmins and Sioux Lookout.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the fire is 965 square kilometres in size and heavy rainfall Thursday night helped slow its growth.

Fire information officer Chris Marchand says they are starting to take down hose lines where there is no fire activity.

He also says the air quality in the area has improved.

The City of Timmins announced they are preparing Keewaywin evacuees to go back home.

The blaze remains eight kilometres south of the community, but officials say it’s not expected to expand beyond it’s current size.

