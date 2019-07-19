Kelowna Yacht Club hosting annual blind fishing derby on Saturday

The Kelowna Yacht Club will be hosting its annual blind fishing derby on Saturday, July 20.

The event features yacht club members taking visually impaired residents on Okanagan Lake for a friendly fishing competition, or a verbally descriptive tour of the lake.

The yacht club has been holding the fishing derby for 19 years, and all members who participate willingly volunteer their time, boats and fuel.

Saturday’s event starts at 9:30 a.m.

“The derby each year allows me to be reacquainted with the lake and meet some extraordinary boat owners who give so much to make this day happen,” said partipant Bill Mah.

“The hospitality that is offered up is first class and I’d like to thank the skippers and volunteers who put their busy schedules aside to make us a part of their day. I don’t believe that words can say how much it is appreciated by the guests who participate.”