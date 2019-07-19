Three PC MLAs running for federal office resigning as of July 31

The three longtime Progressive Conservative MLAs who are running for federal office this year will resign their seats in the legislature as of July 31.

The PC Party sent notices today announcing the resignations of Chris D’Entremont, Eddie Orrell, and Alfie MacLeod. All three have recently been nominated as candidates for the Conservative Party of Canada, meaning they are required to step down before the writ period begins this fall.

The three men have 40 combined years of experience in Province House.

Speaking to Global News before the announcements were made, party leader Tim Houston called it “a big loss to our caucus” but said it’s also an exciting time for the party.

“It’s kind of a transition that happens and it’s a big opportunity for them, as well, seeking the federal positions. But it’s a big opportunity for our caucus going forward,” he said in an interview Thursday.

Houston is already looking toward replacing the three MLAs. Byelections have not been called yet.

“So we have nominations in all those constituencies happening,” he said. “I’m really excited about the quality of the people that are stepping forward and putting their names forward and saying, ‘We want to represent the PC Party in the legislature.'”

Steve Craig, a former Halifax councillor, won the most recent provincial byelection in June for the PC Party, taking a seat that has long been an NDP stronghold in Sackville-Cobequid. The seat was left vacant when Dave Wilson resigned in November 2018.

But it’s unlikely the wait will be that long for the voters in Argyle-Barrington, Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg, and Northside-Westmount.

A spokesperson for Premier Stephen McNeil says that he has committed to ensure the seats are filled in time for the fall sitting of the legislature. A date for the fall sitting hasn’t been set.

There could be a fourth byelection, if Independent (and former NDP) MLA Lenore Zann wins a federal Liberal nomination on July 27. Should she win, she would also have to resign her seat in the legislature.