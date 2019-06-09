Lenore Zann to run for federal Liberal nomination, will sit as independent in N.S. legislature

Lenore Zann, an MLA who has served as a member of the Nova Scotia NDP for nearly 10 years, will run for a Liberal nomination in the federal district of Cumberland Colchester.

Zann announced the news on Sunday at a celebration of her first election to provincial office in 2009.

The longtime Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River MLA will now sit as an independent in Nova Scotia’s legislature as she seeks the federal nomination.

She told Global News she informed the province’s NDP caucus of her decision on Friday.

Bill Casey, the Liberal MP for Cumberland Colchester who has announced he will not reoffer for this October’s federal election, welcomed Zann to the race in an email on Sunday.

“As the MP for the area I have worked successfully with Lenore on several projects over her ten years in elected office,” he wrote.

Zann will be competing against Joel Henderson, Matt Rushton and Jim Hardiman.

The nomination meeting is set for later this summer.