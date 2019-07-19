Severe thunderstorm warning issued in Hamilton, while Waterloo Region, Guelph under a watch

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the City of Hamilton, while the Guelph area and Waterloo region are under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Environment Canada says that the current weather conditions could create severe thunderstorms which could produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

READ MORE: Heat warning issued for Guelph area, Waterloo region

The weather office says a line of severe thunderstorms has been located and is moving east.

Locations that could be impacted include Hamilton, Burlington, Oakville, Dundas, Waterdown, Rockton, Carlisle and Bronte Creek Provincial Park.

Environment Canada is also forecasting more thunderstorms for Friday afternoon into the evening.

In the statement Environment Canada warns, “when thunder roars, go indoors!” as Canadians are injured and killed by lightning every year.

Major severe weather outbreak including strong tornado threat and possible derecho later today and tonight across the north central US. Watching this closely as it could hold together and impact southern Ontario late tonight. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/dfXDVuRcQl — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) July 19, 2019

The agency says it issues a severe thunderstorm warning whenever storms have the potential for large hail, damaging winds, and torrential rainfall.

READ MORE: A ‘heat dome’ is headed for Canada. Here’s what that means

The storm warning comes hand-in-hand with the heat warning the agency issued on Thursday afternoon.

That warning says that Hamilton, Waterloo region, Guelph and Wellington County will see extremely hot weather right through Saturday night.