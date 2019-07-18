Heat warning issued for Guelph area, Waterloo region

Environment Canada says it’s going to be like hot soup in Guelph and Waterloo region on Friday with significant heat and humidity expected.

A heat warning, that also covers Wellington County, was issued on Thursday.

READ MORE: Guelph health authority preparing for potentially bad flu season

The weather office says daytime temperatures in the low-to-mid thirties with humidex values of 40 or higher are expected.

“It could get hot enough to break records across some parts of the province but it’s the humidity that will really make this heat wave stand out,” said Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell.

Nighttime temperatures are in the low-to-mid twenties are expected for Friday and Saturday.

A cooler, less humid air mass should arrive on Sunday.

READ MORE: How to keep cool in Guelph during a heat wave

Officials said the risks surrounding extreme hit affects everyone, but especially young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working outdoors.

NEW: Heat Warning issued for a large section of southern Ontario. Temperatures soar into the low 30's Friday and Saturday with a humidex in the low to mid 40's. pic.twitter.com/lQIBdsgNhU — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) July 18, 2019

Residents are being urged to never leave children or pets inside a parked vehicle.

BELOW: Precautions to take while staying cool in the water this summer