LIVE BLOG: N.B. judge to deliver decision today in Oland murder retrial

A New Brunswick judge will deliver his decision this morning in the retrial of Dennis Oland on a charge ofsecond-degree murder in the death of his wealthy father in Saint John.

Richard Oland was struck 45 times with a hammer-like weapon in July 2011, leaving his skull cracked in several places.

The defence argued the Crown’s case is based on circumstantial evidence, and there are pieces that don’t fit.

The Crown has suggested the younger Oland’s financial problems were a motive and asked Justice Terrence Morrison of the New Brunswick Court of Queen’s Bench to look at the evidence in its entirety.

In his closing remarks, Crown prosecutor P.J. Veniot said the blows suffered by Richard Oland went well beyond what was needed to kill him and that it was a crime of passion.

Oland was convicted by a jury in 2015, but the verdict was set aside on appeal and a new trial was ordered. The second trial was heard by judge alone.