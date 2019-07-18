Canada marks 50th anniversary of the Caesar cocktail
It’s the golden anniversary of Canada’s favourite cocktail: The Caesar.
“People love their Caesars, especially on the weekend,” said Jessica Simmiss, bartender and co-owner of Melrose on Adelaide.
“It’s definitely a hangover cure for most.”
Did you know that Canadians consume 400 million Caesars a year?
“The Caesar is a dealer’s choice kind of drink,” said Simmiss.
“You can use anything in it: vodka, gin, tequila, and whiskey is becoming very popular.”
When asked how many times a day Simmiss is asked to make Canada’a beloved national cocktail? She replied, “multiple times a day.”
Happy 50th anniversary to the Caesar!
