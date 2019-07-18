Teens among group facing more than 470 charges make 1st court appearance

Ten of the teens were brought into the packed Saskatoon courtroom in groups of three or four, while the one teen girl sat in the prisoner’s box by herself on Thursday.

The entire process took longer than an hour with the judge reading each of them the numerous gun and drug charges they are facing.

Police executed a raid on a home near 21 Street West and Avenue W South on Tuesday night.

Officers collected nearly 100 ecstasy pills, 35 grams of cocaine, four loaded guns with ammunition and more than $1,600.

Some of the teens are as young as 13 and 14.

One of them said, “I love you, mom,” as he left the prisoner’s box.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said all of the accused have ties to gang activity.

“We are doing as much enforcement and investigation as we can on a daily basis to reduce the amount of criminal activity around the city. It isn’t just one area it’s taking place in. But we know there are sensitivities and there is a higher ratio of activity taking place in that area,” SPS public affairs director Alyson Edwards said.

A search warrant application filed by police said some of the youth had ties or claimed to be members for the Hustle Crew Street Gang.

The document said that gang is known for trafficking drugs and possessing illegal firearms. It went on to say that police had attended the residence in June responding to calls of a firearm at the home.

Three adults are also facing the same charges.

All 11 teens are being held in custody and are back in court on Friday morning.