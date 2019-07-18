Oil leak near Moose Jaw golf course contained, cleanup efforts ongoing

An oil leak near Moose Jaw‘s Hillcrest Golf Course was discovered late Wednesday morning, according to the City of Moose Jaw. It was found in a creek on Main Street North.

The oil, identified as unused 15W-40 motor oil “accidentally entered the creek via a storm drain from a business on the North Service Road,” according to the city.

It leaked approximately one kilometre from the business to where it was discovered.

The city’s municipal operations department immediately engaged the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment and began a containment, cleanup, and remediation effort. The Moose Jaw Fire Department assisted by placing absorbent booms in the creek to prevent further leakage downstream.

The oil is contained at the golf course and is not moving. There is also no oil in the golf course’s retention pond.

The city said there is no risk of contamination of the Moose Jaw River and contractors are currently “conducting a water flush and capture” within the storm drain lines and preparing for a cleanup of the creek.

The majority of the cleanup efforts will take place on July 19. The ministry will evaluate the situation after that.

