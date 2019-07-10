Crews cleaning large grease spill in downtown Kelowna alley

City crews in Kelowna are cleaning up a large spill of what appears to be restaurant grease in a downtown alley.

The alleyway, located a stone’s throw from City Park, is currently closed to traffic as crews mop up the spill.

It’s not yet known where the grease came from, though it appears to be from one or two 45-gallon drums.

READ MORE: Man rescued after being stuck in Chinese food restaurant grease vent for nearly 2 days

The alleyway is located between Bernard Avenue and Lawrence Street, just off Water Street heading towards Abbott Street.

A work truck is trying to suck up as much grease and oil as possible. Sand has been laid down to help absorb the large spill, with more sand expected.

More as this develops.