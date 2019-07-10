Okanagan
July 10, 2019 4:36 pm

Crews cleaning large grease spill in downtown Kelowna alley

By Online Journalist  Global News

A city work truck sucks up what appears to be restaurant grease from an alley in downtown Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon.

Global News
A A

City crews in Kelowna are cleaning up a large spill of what appears to be restaurant grease in a downtown alley.

The alleyway, located a stone’s throw from City Park, is currently closed to traffic as crews mop up the spill.

It’s not yet known where the grease came from, though it appears to be from one or two 45-gallon drums.

Global News
Global News
Global News

READ MORE: Man rescued after being stuck in Chinese food restaurant grease vent for nearly 2 days

The alleyway is located between Bernard Avenue and Lawrence Street, just off Water Street heading towards Abbott Street.

A work truck is trying to suck up as much grease and oil as possible. Sand has been laid down to help absorb the large spill, with more sand expected.

More as this develops.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
central okanagan
Grease
grease spill
Kelowna
Kelowna alley
Okanagan
restaurant grease

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.