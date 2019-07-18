Water bombers help douse spot-sized wildfire just east of Kelowna

A spot-sized fire that flared to life just east of Kelowna on Thursday was quickly jumped on by BC Wildfire Services.

The effort to contain the fire in the Joe Rich area included air tankers dropping retardant over several passes, as well as three on-site firefighters.

According to BC Wildfire’s interactive fire map, the blaze is located near Highway 33, and is approximately 3.1 kilometres east of the intersection of Highway 33 and Black Mountain Drive / Gallagher Road.

A BC Wildfire spokesperson says the air tankers are done for the day, and that the fire is believed to have been sparked by lightning.

