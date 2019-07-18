Victoria man allegedly keyed cars on B.C. ferry because their alarms bothered his dog

Use your words.

That’s the message from the Delta Police Department (DPD) after a man was arrested for allegedly keying cars on a B.C. ferry following a dispute about car alarms.

The incident shaped up on the morning of July 9, when officers were called to the Tsawwassen terminal to meet a Lower Mainland-bound ferry from Victoria, said DPD spokesperson Cris Leykauf.

“A member of the public had called because they said another passenger had threatened to key vehicles because their alarms were activated,” she said.

“Apparently this individual claimed that the alarms were disturbing his dog.”

Leykauf said the responding officer found two vehicles that showed “fresh, key-like paint damage,” and that a Victoria man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of mischief.

She said no charges have been laid, and that the investigation remains ongoing.

But she said police had a message for people who find themselves in a similar dispute.

“Try and resolve things verbally,” she said.

“If [you’re] having challenges with a resolution of a disagreement like that, [you] can always contact police at least here in Delta. And, yeah, police have attended disputes that are in progress such as this and helped find a peaceful resolution.”