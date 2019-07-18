Meth, fully-loaded shotgun found during Winnipeg traffic stop

A man and three women caught driving in a vehicle without a licence plate are in even more trouble after police say they found drugs and a fully-loaded shotgun after pulling them over.

Officers made the traffic stop near the corner of Higgins Avenue and Waterfront Drive around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday after noticing a vehicle drive past them missing a front licence plate.

The four people inside the vehicle were arrested after police say officers noticed “a number of suspicious indicators.”

In a search, police found more than seven grams of meth, $617 in cash, and weapons including a loaded, sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun — with the hammer pulled back ready to fire.

Vincent William Catagas, 31, Meahan Pearce, 30, Jennifer Lynn Noelle Simpson, 29, and Tasha Rae Sinclair, 24, all Winnipeg, are each facing a long list of drug and weapons related charges.

