Canada
July 18, 2019 12:12 pm

Premier Doug Ford wants answers on mental health detainee who fled, calls man a ‘nutcase’

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during a closing news conference at a meeting of Canada's Premiers in Saskatoon, Sas., Thursday July, 11, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
A A

TORONTO — Ontario’s premier says he wants to get to the bottom of how a patient detained at a mental health hospital managed to flee, calling the man a “nutcase.”

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health says Zhebin Cong, who was found not criminally responsible for the death of his roommate, had been on an unaccompanied trip into the community on July 3 when he failed to return.

WATCH: (July 17, 2019): CAMH launches review after patient found not criminally responsible for killing man flees Canada

The hospital says it reported the 47-year-old’s disappearance later that day to police, who issued a notice asking for the public’s help in finding the man nearly two weeks later, but now say he has fled the country.

Story continues below

Premier Doug Ford phoned in to a talk radio show today to say he will be speaking to Toronto police, the review board that assessed Cong’s risk, and the hospital, because someone has “dropped the ball on this.”

READ MORE: Doug Ford cancels cellphone after too many calls from ‘special interest groups’

Ford says he’s “disgusted” that what he calls “crazy, crazy people that want to go around chopping people up” are out on the streets.

Cong killed his roommate with a meat cleaver in 2014, and the Ontario Review Board found in April that he continued to pose a significant threat to public safety.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Centre for Addiction and Mental Health
Doug Ford
Mental Health
Ontario Premier
Ontario Review Board
Ontario. News
Premier Doug Ford
Public Safety
Toronto News
Toronto Police
Zhebin Cong

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.