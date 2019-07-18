‘Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band’ announced as TIFF 2019 opening film

The 44th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has announced its opening act with the world premiere of Once Were Brothers: Robbie Roberston and The Band.

The film will be screened at the Opening Night Gala Presentation for TIFF 2019 on Thursday, Sept. 5 at Roy Thomson Hall.

Directed by Daniel Roher (Ghosts of Our Forest) and executive produced by Martin Scorsese, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, the feature documentary follows Robertson from his early life in Toronto and on the Six Nations of the Grand River reserve in southern Ontario to the creation of the legendary roots-rock group The Band.

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band blends rare archival footage, photography, iconic songs and interviews with some of Robertson’s friends and collaborators — including Scorsese, Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, Peter Gabriel, Taj Mahal, Dominique Robertson and Ronnie Hawkins — to explore the six-decade career of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer behind anthems like The Weight, Up on Cripple Creek and The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.

The first round of confirmed titles for TIFF 2019 will be released on July 23.

Festival ticket packages start at $110. Packages are available online, by phone or in person at TIFF Bell Lightbox until Aug. 11 while quantities last.