London health unit issues warning ahead of extended blast of weekend heat

It’s been a sweltering week in the London region and there’s no relief on the horizon.

It’s going to be so hot, in fact, that the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has issued an extended heat warning.

Temperatures are expected to hit 34º C on Friday but feel closer to the mid-40s once the humidex is factored in.

Conditions are expected to cool on Monday, July 22, and that’s when the MLHU says it expects the warning to end.

The MLHU issues an extended heat warning when Environment Canada issues a forecast calling for a high of 31º C or higher with a minimum low of 20º C or higher for three consecutive days or longer, or when the national weather agency issues a forecast calling for a humidex of 40º C or higher for three consecutive days or longer.

Officials are advising members of the public to keep their health in mind and limit the amount of time they spend outside during the extremely warm conditions and avoid strenuous activities outside.

It’s recommended you seek shade or air-conditioned spaces to cool off and to drink plenty of water.

The MLHU says overexposure to heat and humidity can lead to symptoms including headache, confusion, dizziness, fainting, nausea, vomiting and muscle or abdominal cramps.

Officials recommend anyone who finds they’re suffering symptoms related to the weather should seek medical attention immediately either by calling 911 or going to the nearest emergency department.