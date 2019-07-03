Environment Canada issues special weather statement for London ahead of hot, humid forecast

It’s going to be a hot and humid week in the Forest City.

With humidex values set to climb near 40 on Wednesday and Thursday, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the London region.

The statement includes London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and eastern and western Middlesex County.

READ MORE: Watch for signs of indoor heatstroke during the summer months

A relatively hot and humid air mass has reached the area and will remain in place through Friday, according to Environment Canada, although Friday’s high is expected to be 28 C, notably cooler than Wednesday’s weather, which will see a high of 30 C with a humidex value of 38.

According to the weather reporting agency, maximum afternoon temperatures near 30 C and humidex values in the high 30s are forecast for most areas, with slightly cooler temperatures near the shores of the Great Lakes.

READ MORE: Heatstroke poses health risk for kids in cars

Minimum overnight temperatures are expected to be between 17 C and 20 C, providing some relief from the heat overnight, the agency said.

The sweltering temperatures are set to cool down on Friday night as a cold front moves into the area.

Environment Canada is forecasting daytime highs in the mid-20s for Saturday and Sunday with little humidity.