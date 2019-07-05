Heat warning issued for London region ahead of a sweltering Saturday

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning ahead of what’s set to be a sweltering Saturday in the London region.

According to the national weather reporting agency, a Friday heat event is expected to continue into Saturday affecting London, Komoka, Parkhill and Strathroy, as well as Middlesex county

Saturday’s daytime maximum temperatures are forecast to hover just under 30 C with humidex values slated to peak nearly 10 points higher.

A cold front is expected to arrive later on Saturday and will bring cooler temperatures and lower humidity leading into Sunday, Environment Canada said.

The heat warning comes amid a similar advisory from the Middlesex-London Health Unit issued for Friday’s temperatures.

In both warnings, Londoners are advised of the health risks associated with extreme heat. The risks are even greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

The public is advised to drink water even if they do not feel thirsty and to stay in cool places.

Officials with the Humane Society London and Middlesex have also advised pet owners to keep their furry friends indoors as the heat continues to dominate London’s forecast.