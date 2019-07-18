kyoto arson
July 18, 2019 2:22 am
Updated: July 18, 2019 2:42 am

Kyoto animation studio arson incident believed to have killed more than 10 people

By Chris Gallagher Reuters

An aerial view shows firefighters battling fires at the site where a man started a fire after spraying a liquid at a three-story studio of Kyoto Animation Co. in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo, July 18, 2019.

Kyodo/via REUTERS
A A

A man burst into an animation production studio in Kyoto and set it on fire early Thursday, killing one person, leaving 12 others presumed dead and a dozen possibly trapped inside.

The blaze injured another 36 people, some of them critically, Japanese authorities said.

Smoke billows from a fire at the Kyoto Animation studio in Kyoto, Japan July 18, 2019, in this still image obtained from a social media video.

INSTAGRAM / @XRAY_RAIX via REUTERS.

The fire broke out in the three-story Kyoto Animation building in Japan’s ancient capital of Kyoto, after the suspect spread an unidentified liquid to accelerate the blaze, Kyoto prefectural police and fire department officials said.

One person died of severe burns, said fire department official Satoshi Fujiwara. Most of the 10 seriously injured people had burns. Rescuers found 12 people presumed dead on building’s first and second floors, Fujiwara said.

As many as 18 others could be still trapped on the third floor, he said.

An aerial view shows firefighters battling the fires at the site where a man started a fire after spraying a liquid, at a three-story studio of Kyoto Animation Co. in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo July 18, 2019.

Kyodo/via REUTERS

The suspect was also injured and taken to a hospital, officials said. Police are investigating the man on suspicion of arson.

Footage on Japan’s NHK national television showed gray smoke billowing from the charred building. In other footage on TBS network showed windows blown off.

Witnesses in the neighbourhood said they heard bangs coming from the building, others said they saw people coming out of the building blackened, bleeding, walking barefoot, Kyodo News reported.

Rescue officials set up an orange tent outside the studio building to provide first aid and sort out the injured.

Fire department officials say more than 70 people were in the building at the time of the fire. Many of them ran outside, but about 30 people still could not be reached.

Firefighters were searching for victims after the fire was extinguished hours later.

Kyoto Animation, better known as KyoAni, was founded in 1981 as an animation and comic book production studio, and is known for mega-hit stories featuring high school girls, including Lucky Star, K-On! and Haruhi Suzumiya.

© 2019 Thomson Reuters

Report an error
animation studio arson japan
animation studio arson kyoto
japan animation studio arson
kyoto animation arson
kyoto animation studio arson
kyoto arson
kyoto arson animation studio

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.