Municipality of Wood Buffalo faces provincial environmental charges

The regional government for Fort McMurray is facing environmental and dangerous goods charges from the province.

The province has charged the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo with four counts under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act and one charge related to the transportation of dangerous goods.

The environmental charges relate to the release of a substance into a waterworks system that could cause an adverse effect.

The offences are alleged to have occurred in May 2017.

The municipality’s first court appearance is set for July 17 in Fort McMurray.