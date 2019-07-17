2019 Edmonton Corn Maze dedicated to Stollery Children’s Hospital

The design of the 2019 Edmonton Corn Maze has been revealed and this year, the maze will be dedicated to the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

The maze will feature the children’s hospital signature bear logo “Dr. Patchup.”

“We are excited to be highlighting the great work that takes place in the Stollery every day,” read a description of this year’s maze on the company’s website.

“Families from across Alberta have countless stories about how grateful they are to have the Stollery Children’s Hospital so close to home. They are back in their backyards because of the specialized care only the Stollery provides.”

Here it is. Our 2019 corn maze! @StolleryKids maze. We are excited to support all the amazing work that takes place at the Stollery everyday. We open on July 25 and can't wait to get you lost. #cornmaze #stollerybackyard #yeg pic.twitter.com/cnpsHvRx0a — Edmonton Corn Maze (@corn_maze) July 17, 2019

READ MORE: Edmonton Corn Maze charters historic waters

This year’s maze is expected to be challenging. It’s estimated it will take people about an hour to get through the maze, which includes more than five kilometres of twists and turns and 85 decision points.

Previous editions of the Edmonton Corn Maze include the Edmonton Oilers, BioWare, Santas Anonymous, Edmonton’s Food Bank and the Edmonton Eskimos.

READ MORE: BioWare, Edmonton Corn Maze team up to create giant maze design

The Edmonton Corn Maze is located just minutes west of the city in Parkland County at 26171 Garden Valley Rd. This year’s maze opens on July 25.