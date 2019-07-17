Man stabs doctor at walk-in clinic on the east mountain: Hamilton police
A 49-year-old Hamilton man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a doctor at a walk-in clinic on the mountain, police say.
Investigators say the incident happened just after noon on Wednesday at an east mountain medical clinic.
Police says the suspect entered the clinic and attacked a doctor with a knife causing non-life threatening injuries to the doctor’s torso and hand.
The man was “subdued by a number of people” inside the clinic, according to police.
Another doctor at the clinic tended to the victim’s wounds until Hamilton paramedics arrived.
The injured doctor was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The 49-year-old faces an assault with a weapon charge.
Any information is asked to call Hamilton police at 905 546-8963 or 905-546-3851.
