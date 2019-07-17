5 things to watch for in the Stampeders game against the Argonauts

The Calgary Stampeders (2-2) don’t have a lot of time to nurse any physical or psychological wounds resulting from their Week 5 loss in Hamilton, as the Toronto Argonauts (0-4) come to town for a Thursday night game to kick-off Week 6.

Can the Stamps get back to winning ways? Here are 5 things to watch for:

Rebound game for Eric Rogers: Last week in Hamilton, Rogers was targeted 11 times by quarterback Nick Arbuckle and only had 5 catches. It was an off night for one of the most reliable players on the team. In 38 games regular season and playoff games played, Rogers has scored 29 touchdowns. Last time the Stamps were at home against B.C., Rogers was in the end zone 5 times for 3 TDs and 2 converts. Reliable Rene Paredes: Like Rogers, Rene had an off-night in Hamilton missing both of his field goal attempts. One was returned for a touchdown. Paredes is one of the most reliable kickers in the CFL and I expect him to have a bounce-back game as well. Another first-year head coach: For the fourth consecutive week, Calgary will be facing a head coach in his first year with his current team. B.C.’s DeVone Claybrooks, Saskatchewan’s Craig Dickenson and Hamilton’s Orlondo Steinauer are each in their rookie season while Toronto’s Corey Chamblin is in his first year leading the Argos following a three-and-a-half-year head-coaching stint with the Roughriders from 2012-15. Battle in the secondary: Derel Walker is coming off a big game last week with 188 yards against the Bombers. Tre Roberson has been the best defensive back in the league through 5 weeks, although he did not have a great game against the Tiger-Cats. Short week: The Stamps only had one practice to prepare for the winless Argos.

“You can tell it’s been a short week,” Stamps head coach Dave Dickenson said Tuesday. “They look a little tired but I hope they don’t feel sorry for themselves or they will get their butts kicked.”

