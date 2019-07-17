Crime
July 17, 2019 2:30 pm

P.E.I. RCMP arrest man after seizing drugs, cash and firearms in Elmsdale

By Digital producer  Global News

The Mounties say a 32-year-old man was arrested and will face drug trafficking and firearms charges.

The P.E.I. RCMP have arrested a man after a search at a residence in Elmsdale on Monday.

Police say they found over half an ounce of cocaine, cannabis, over $3,900 in cash, two shotguns and ammunition, and over 30 cartons of contraband cigarettes.

Members of the Summerside police department, Kensington police department and the P.E.I. RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime section assisted in the search.

The Mounties say a 32-year-old man was arrested and will face drug trafficking and firearms charges.

Police say their investigation is still ongoing.

