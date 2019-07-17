Woman claims Taco Bell served her a ‘door knob’ in her nachos

A U.S. woman says Taco Bell served her a box of nachos with a side of “door knob.”

Facebook user Eve Saint claims she bought the nachos from a Taco Bell franchise in Fishkill, N.Y., and found the knob when she opened the box at home on July 4.

“Real funny putting a f***ing door knob in my nachos,” she wrote in a Facebook post that night.

The image in the post shows the supposed “knob” mixed in with her food. The object appears to be yellow with a brass screw-on back.

She says she called the store a short time later, at which point she learned the object was not, in fact, a door knob.

“I found out it’s the pump of a cheese dispenser,” she told the Hudson Valley Post in a message. “They hung up on me and told me I was lying, then offered me a free nachos.”

The store manager declined to comment, but Taco Bell’s corporate office said it takes the incident “very seriously.”

“The franchisee that owns and operates this location is looking into this matter and strives to make things right with the customer,” Taco Bell told Fox News in a statement.

Saint has called out the company in several Facebook posts over the last week. “F U Taco Bell,” she wrote in two separate posts.