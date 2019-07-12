Mom arrested after video shows daughter licking tongue depressor, putting it back in jar

A Florida woman has been charged after filming her daughter licking a tongue depressor and putting it back at a clinic, police say.

Cori E. Ward, 30, was arrested Thursday in Jacksonville, police said. She is facing a felony charge of tampering with a consumer product without regard for possible death or bodily injury, according to jail records at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. She was scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.

The charge stems from an online video Ward allegedly recorded and shared on Tuesday, which has since been spread on various social media platforms.

The video shows a girl licking a tongue depressor and then putting it back in a jar of other tongue depressors. A sign above the tongue depressors reads: “Please do not touch medical supplies! Thank you.”

A caption with the video reads: “Don’t tell me how to live my life.”

The incident happened at the All About Kids and Families Medical Center in Jacksonville, ABC’s First Coast News reported.

The clinic says it contacted law enforcement about the video and removed all materials and containers from the room where the girl was being treated.

“Our internal investigation does not reveal any risks or harm to patients,” the clinic said in a statement.

The incident comes amid a rash of similar cases that have gone viral on social media. Videos have surfaced recently of people licking ice cream and drinking mouthwash before putting those products back on grocery store shelves. Some of these incidents have resulted in criminal charges.

Ward defended herself and her 10-year-old daughter in a lengthy Facebook post earlier this week before deleting her account.

“I am not a bad mother,” she wrote. She said she recorded the video to share with her friends on Snapchat, and one of them must have shared it to other social media.

“I didn’t know there was a ‘licking challenge,'” Ward wrote. “I didn’t know she was going to lick it and put it back and I posted without thinking.”

Ward later told News4Jax that she’s afraid of being taken away from her five children.

“I just care about my kids and how this is going to affect them,” she told the broadcaster.

“It’s ruined my life right now.”