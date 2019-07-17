‘Game of Thrones’ star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau defends show’s final season

NOTE: Major spoilers ahead. Do not read if you haven’t seen the entirety of the final season of Game of Thrones.

On Tuesday morning, Game of Thrones slashed its way to an impressive 32 Emmy nominations for its eighth and final season, which concluded on May 19.

Earning nominations for three individual episodes in the Outstanding Writing for a Drama and Outstanding Directing for a Drama categories as well as nods for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Casting, there was no lack of recognition for HBO’s smash-hit fantasy series.

Game of Thrones’ record-breaking numbers beat the likes of many other massively popular TV shows nominated at the 2019 Emmy Awards, including The Big Bang Theory, Chernobyl and Veep, among many others.

DRACARYS!#GameofThrones is the most nominated series at this year’s #Emmys, with 32 nominations. pic.twitter.com/cmPM3XonUE — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) July 16, 2019

However, the sheer number of nominations for Game of Thrones left many fans both surprised and angered.

For the most part, the show’s final season was received negatively as a result of what some fans called “poor” writing and directing.

Longtime showrunners D. B. Weiss and David Benioff have received a massive amount of online criticism as a result.

Among its extensive cast, 10 actors also received an Emmy nod, including Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who was nominated for Oustanding Supporting Actor.

In light of the nomination announcement, Coster-Waldau spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about the negativity surrounding Game of Thrones’ final season and its highly controversial ending.

The 48-year-old suggested the Emmy recognition given to the show’s cast and crew accurately reflected the quality of the show — namely, the writing.

“This validates the writing on Game of Thrones, for sure,” he said.

“There’s been a lot of talk about [the negative reception],” added Coster-Waldau. “I think it was a mix of many things.”

“For one, it’s the basic idea of not wanting the show to end, and any ending would have been very upsetting,” he said. “But the only thing I can say is you don’t get this many actors nominated with bad writing. It just does not happen.”

Since the very first episode debuted in 2011, Coster-Waldau, 48, has portrayed one of Game of Thrones‘ most important characters, Jaime Lannister.

However, many fans seem to disagree with the actor.

Even two months after the Game of Thrones finale, a number of bitter fans took to social media to share their opinions regarding the Emmy nominations.

Here’s what some social media users had to say:

@GameOfThrones got 32 #Emmys nomination. Overall quality of TV shows must be very poor this year. — Ibrahim Faisal 🎭 (@IbrahimKFaisal) July 17, 2019

i can’t help but feel like all those emmy noms for game of thrones are pity noms because everyone hated the last season so much lol — C🍋LIN 🐝 (@colincsarg) July 17, 2019

“David Benioff and D.B Weiss have been nominated for multiple Emmy awards for being the biggest hack fraud con men in history,” wrote one Twitter user. “Congrats D&D!”

How is the last episode of Game Of Thrones nominated for an Emmy for best WRITING? — Mario Calce (@mariocalce) July 17, 2019

On a more positive note, many other fans applauded the talent of the cast despite how they felt about Season 8.

I really hope Game of Thrones wins something, even with that ending. The series as a whole was amazing, and there are many actors who deserve a recognition like an Emmy. For example: mah boy Nikolaj Coster-Waldau pic.twitter.com/D7ePY1Luxi — smile (@thelovercut) July 16, 2019

Season 8 of Game of Thrones was disappointing, to say the least, but the actors still deserve all of the awards. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/ms3rnzaeOf — Kayla (@kaymcquack) July 16, 2019

“I believe the only ones who deserve an Emmy in Game of Thrones are those characters,” wrote another.

With a hefty 32 nominations, it’s possible Game of Thrones could take home at least one Emmy Award this year, though some of the stars, directors and editors have been pitted against each other in specific award categories, including Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Here are all 32 Game of Thrones nominations for the upcoming 2019 Emmy Awards

**Actors, actresses and episodes are bolded **

Drama Series

Writing, Drama

Lead Actress, Drama — Emilia Clarke

Lead Actor, Drama — Kit Harington

Supporting Actor, Drama — Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage

Supporting Actress, Drama — Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams

Guest Actress, Drama — Carice van Houten

Production Design, Narrative Period or Fantasy Program

Casting, Drama

Main Title Design

Stunt Co-ordination, Drama

Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Special Visual Effects

Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within a Scripted Program

Cinematography, Single-Camera Series

Directing, Drama — The Iron Throne, The Last of the Starks and The Long Night

Single-Camera Picture Editing, Drama — The Iron Throne, The Long Night and Winterfell

Hairstyling, Single-Camera Series

Makeup, Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)

Prosthetic Makeup

Music Composition (Original Dramatic Score)

Sound Editing, Comedy/Drama

Sound Mixing, Comedy/Drama

The complete list of major 2019 Emmy Award nominees is available here.

The 71st Emmy Awards will be telecast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. No host has been announced.

