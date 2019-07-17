Crime
July 17, 2019 9:55 am

Winnipeg firefighters battle 7 suspicious fires in West End

By Global News

Officials are investigating seven early morning fires.

Rudy Pawlychyn/ Global News
Winnipeg firefighters were kept busy Wednesday with a series of early morning blazes the City of Winnipeg is calling suspicious.

The first call came in just before 3 a.m. for a rubbish fire in the 500 block of Furby Street. Just after 3 a.m., crews were on scene for a garage fully engulfed in flames.

The next fire happened around 3:10 a.m. at a Furby Street apartment building where the city says there was also a blaze earlier this month.

Crews were then called to a garbage fire on McGee Street. Another blaze was reported minutes later for the exterior of a home on Agnes Street.  Crews then discovered two more garbage fires on the same block.

No injuries were reported and police are investigating.

