Winnipeg firefighters battle 7 suspicious fires in West End

Winnipeg firefighters were kept busy Wednesday with a series of early morning blazes the City of Winnipeg is calling suspicious.

The first call came in just before 3 a.m. for a rubbish fire in the 500 block of Furby Street. Just after 3 a.m., crews were on scene for a garage fully engulfed in flames.

The next fire happened around 3:10 a.m. at a Furby Street apartment building where the city says there was also a blaze earlier this month.

Crews were then called to a garbage fire on McGee Street. Another blaze was reported minutes later for the exterior of a home on Agnes Street. Crews then discovered two more garbage fires on the same block.

No injuries were reported and police are investigating.

