Up to 40 mm of rain expected for Kingston, Belleville regions

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement that spans from Kingston down past Prince Edward County, calling for heavy downpours in the region.
Showers and thunderstorms are supposed to start Wednesday morning and are expected to last until the afternoon.
Environment Canada says to expect somewhere between 20 and 40 millimetres of rain by the end of Wednesday morning.
The weather authority adds that additional showers and thunderstorms are also expected to hit the region later on Wednesday afternoon.
More southerly regions saw significant rainfall early Wednesday morning, with areas like Port Hope and Oshawa experiencing heavy downpours.
