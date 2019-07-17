Traffic
July 17, 2019 10:07 am

British teen suffers minor injuries in rollover south of Peterborough: OPP

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Two teens from England were in a car which rolled south of Peterborough on Wednesday morning.

A young man from England was injured following a rollover in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township on Wednesday.

The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. on 4th Line east of Wallace Point Road in Bailieboro, about 20 kilometres south of Peterborough.

Peterborough County OPP at the scene said two 18-year-old men from England were in the vehicle.

The driver was not injured, but the passenger was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with a minor leg injury. Police say the teens are visiting the region for a soccer camp.

Police said no charges would be laid. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

