British teen suffers minor injuries in rollover south of Peterborough: OPP
A young man from England was injured following a rollover in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township on Wednesday.
The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. on 4th Line east of Wallace Point Road in Bailieboro, about 20 kilometres south of Peterborough.
Peterborough County OPP at the scene said two 18-year-old men from England were in the vehicle.
The driver was not injured, but the passenger was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with a minor leg injury. Police say the teens are visiting the region for a soccer camp.
Police said no charges would be laid. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
