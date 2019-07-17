British teen suffers minor injuries in rollover south of Peterborough: OPP

A young man from England was injured following a rollover in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township on Wednesday.

The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. on 4th Line east of Wallace Point Road in Bailieboro, about 20 kilometres south of Peterborough.

READ MORE: Two injured after commercial trucks collide on The Parkway in Peterborough

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a single vehicle roll over on 4th Line just east of Wallace Point Road in @OSMTownship #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/ZcuOUsgCxv — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) July 17, 2019

Peterborough County OPP at the scene said two 18-year-old men from England were in the vehicle.

The driver was not injured, but the passenger was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with a minor leg injury. Police say the teens are visiting the region for a soccer camp.

Police said no charges would be laid. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

WATCH: Two-vehicle collision near Bewdley sends two to hospital