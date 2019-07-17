Weather
July 17, 2019 6:50 am

Heavy rain on the way for London, surrounding area: Environment Canada

By Reporter  980 CFPL

Environment Canada says the London region could receive between 20 and 40 mm of rain Wednesday morning.

The London region is in for a soggy start to the day.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and Middlesex County. Forecasters say there’s the potential for periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

By the time the system tapers off later in the morning, the region may be left with between 20 and 40mm of rain.

To see the latest radar imagery for the London-area, click here.

