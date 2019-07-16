Heatwave in the forecast for southern Ontario this weekend

If you were frustrated by the mild spring, you will be pleased with the weekend ahead as it looks like Southern Ontario is in for a heatwave.

On both Friday and Saturday, we could see temperatures well above the 30 mark, according to Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell.

“Temperatures on Friday and Saturday are set to soar into the mid-30s across southern Ontario,” he said.

Farnell believes some areas of the city could experience record-breaking highs although he believes the weekend will be even more notable for its mugginess.

“It could get hot enough to break records across some parts of the province but it’s the humidity that will really make this heat wave stand out,” the meteorologist explained.

Some serious heat and humidity on the way. Temperatures in the mid 30's and a humidex in the low 40's by Friday. This is typically the hottest week of the summer in Toronto as averages start going down in late July. pic.twitter.com/6bwe47TF25 — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) July 15, 2019

“Tropical air will make the humidex rise into the low to mid-40s for places like Toronto and even higher down in Windsor.”

Cold fronts will put an end to the hot weather on Saturday and Sunday which are also capable of bringing thunderstorms along with them.

“Thunderstorms are also likely from time to time,” Farnell noted. “Two cold fronts will pass through, the first on Saturday night and the second on Sunday night.”

He says the heatwave should come to an end early next week.

When warm temperatures arise, Waterloo Region Public Health (WPH) suggests that residents adjust plans accordingly, drink plenty of fluids and wear loose-fitting clothing.

It is also advised to find shade, try and spend time in cool places and take cold showers or baths.

WPH also warns that extreme heat can cause dizziness or fainting, nausea or vomiting, headaches, rapid breathing and heartbeats, extreme thirst and decreased urination.

This is about as muggy as it gets around these parts. Saturday it gonna be soupy with dew points approaching 26C. pic.twitter.com/ooIpiX6mA3 — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) July 15, 2019

The public is also asked to check in on vulnerable neighbours, friends, and older family members to make sure certain they are cool and hydrated.

And although this should go without saying at this point, no one should be leaving people or pets inside a parked vehicle.