Another top performer nod for Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris

For the second time this season, Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris was named one of the CFL’s top performers of the week.

Harris was named the third star for week five after gaining 123 all-purpose yards in the win over the Toronto Argonauts last Friday. He had 14 carries for 116 yards to surpass the century mark in rushing for the second time this season. Harris also caught five passes for seven yards with a touchdown.

Harris managed to eclipse 8,000 rushing yards for his career in the victory, becoming only the 12th player to hit the milestone, and just the second ever Canadian.

“It’s a nice accomplishment, for sure,” Harris said after Tuesday’s practice. “But I still have a lot of football to be played, and a lot more things to accomplish. So, it’s an honour to reach that milestone, and look at those names that are on that list. The 12 guys — there’s a lot of good football players on that list.”

Charles Roberts holds the Bombers’ franchise record for must rushing yards. He finished his career with 10,285 yards along the ground. The only other Bombers players ahead of Harris on the all-time rushing list is Leo Lewis, who ran for 8,861 yards in the blue and gold.

The CFL’s all-time rushing leader is Mike Pringle, who rushed for 16,425 yards over the span of his career.

Harris needs just eight more yards to move past Tracy Ham into 11th place on the all-time rushing list.

Harris is now 32 years old, but he’s not showing any signs of slowing down after reaching a career best 1,390 yards rushing last season.

“He just gets better and better every year,” quarterback Matt Nichols said. “Everyone wants to talk about how many years he’s been playing, or how he’s getting older, or whatever. I think that he’s been playing better and better the last few years I’ve been playing with him.”

“It’s rare that you know while you’re playing with someone that they’re going to be a hall of famer.”

Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver Brandon Banks and Montreal Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. were also chosen as the top performers of the week.

The Bombers will look to make it five straight wins to open the season for the first time since 1960, when they host the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday at IG Field.

