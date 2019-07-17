Temporary bridge for Kingston’s ‘third crossing’ to be made out of 80K tonnes of rocks

Construction of Kingston’s “third crossing” is finally ramping up, which means extensive work on a temporary bridge is about to begin.

In the coming weeks, 80,000 cubic metres of stone will be dumped into the river to create a temporary bridge for construction equipment. The rocks for the temporary bridge will be brought in by about 8,000 dump trucks.

“The majority of the installation of the rock berm is going to be based on trucking and moving rock into the water on the west shore,” Mark Van Buren, deputy commissioner major projects, said.

He added that the city has been working with residents nearby the bridge site to make sure they’ll understand what the temporary bridge will look like.

According to the city, permanent noise reduction walls will be installed to protect neighbours on both sides of the river. Work on those walls is also meant to begin in the coming weeks.

Van Buren says crews are planning to use white noise backup alarms on trucks and give neighbours notice before long work hours are implemented.

Back when the third crossing contract was awarded to Kiewit, the construction and engineering company in charge of the project, it was projected that actual construction of the bridge would begin mid-summer 2019.

Van Buren says some elements have been started, but the noticeable work will begin in August.

“We’re tracking to be starting the in-water construction later this summer,” said Van Buren.

The area at John Counter Boulevard and Montreal Street has been completely cleared and graded in preparation for bridge construction.

As for the much-anticipated permanent bridge, city officials say there have been a few changes to the design.

Construction plans have been finalized and there has been a change to the initial design.

The design is now lower, something the city says will be less environmentally intrusive.

To stay on schedule crews will need to work extended hours during the warm summer months.

Official construction is set to start mid- to late-august and is estimated to last three years.

City officials say extensive environmental assessments have been conducted and that Kingston residents can stay informed and up to date with upcoming public meetings slated for later on this summer.