Halifax to begin designing detailed bus corridors for Robie Street and Young Street

The next step in Halifax’s push for designated bus lanes has moved forward, targetting one of the peninsula’s busiest thoroughfares.

Tuesday saw Halifax Regional Council pass a motion giving staff the go-ahead to design designated bus lanes along portions of Robie Street and Young Street.

The decision follows a successful conversion of Gottingen Street in 2018 as part of its Integrated Mobility Plan.

The dedicated bus lane on Gottingen Street functions during peak hours (7 a.m.-9 a.m. and 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Monday to Friday) and allows northbound transit buses to keep a tighter schedule along the route.

The goal is the same with the proposed bus corridor along Robie Street — although it would be completed in separate phases and only along areas where space would allow for a designated transit lane.

If adopted the designated bus corridor along Robie Street between Young Street and Quinpool Road would be in effect Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It’s expected that a detailed design of the project will cost approximately $250,000.

The first phase of constructing the bus lanes are not expected to require purchasing property and are forecasted to be completed during 2020.

Costs are only preliminary at this stage but the report in front of council on Tuesday provides a Class D estimate for construction at $1.9 million.

Staff said they’ve drawn from lessons they learned on the Gottingen Street bus corridor and are eager to implement them in the new project.