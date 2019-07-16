Victoria police looking for cyclist clipped by vehicle on Blanshard Street

Victoria police are hoping to find a cyclist who was struck by a vehicle last month.

Dashcam footage released by Victoria police shows a cyclist travelling along the 1300 block of Blanshard Street on June 26 when they are clipped by the side mirror of a car that had been following behind.

READ MORE: Dashcam footage of near miss with cyclists on Highway 97

Victoria police say they’ve spoken with the driver and want to get the cyclist’s side of the story and find out if they suffered any injuries.

Currently, there are no separated bike lines in that area.

Anyone with information about the cyclist is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654.