Navy vessel repairs internal oil leak and returns to operations in Mediterranean

A Royal Canadian Navy frigate that was forced back to port after an internal engine oil leak is returning to its mission.

HMCS Halifax was en route to take part in an operation in the Mediterranean Sea off central and eastern Europe for six months when the leak occurred July 7.

It returned to Halifax Harbour for repairs.

A spokesman for Maritime Forces Atlantic says the work on leaking seals in a gas turbine gearbox was completed over the past week.

Maj. Mark Gough says after repairs were carried out the frigate left harbour Monday.

He says the vessel is on its way to rejoin Operation Reassurance.