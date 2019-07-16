Man accused of impaired driving after commercial vehicle crash in Trent Lakes

A Cavan Monaghan Township man faces multiple charges, including impaired driving, after a commercial vehicle crashed on Monday in the Municipality of Trent Lakes.

Peterborough County OPP say that around 4:15 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle crash on Beaver Lake Road, about 30 kilometres northeast of Buckhorn. At the scene, police say they found a large commercial vehicle that had entered a ditch and rolled over.

A passenger was transported to hospital with minor injuries, and the uninjured driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol, OPP said.

Darren Shaughnessy, 25, of Cavan Monaghan Township, was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs

Operation while prohibited

Two counts of assaulting a peace officer

Failure to comply with a recognizance

Failure or refusal to comply with a demand

The accused had his employer’s vehicle impounded and his driver’s licence suspended. He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing on Tuesday.

