Man accused of impaired driving after commercial vehicle crash in Trent Lakes
A Cavan Monaghan Township man faces multiple charges, including impaired driving, after a commercial vehicle crashed on Monday in the Municipality of Trent Lakes.
Peterborough County OPP say that around 4:15 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle crash on Beaver Lake Road, about 30 kilometres northeast of Buckhorn. At the scene, police say they found a large commercial vehicle that had entered a ditch and rolled over.
READ MORE: Man drowns on Cavendish Lake north of Buckhorn: Peterborough County OPP
A passenger was transported to hospital with minor injuries, and the uninjured driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol, OPP said.
Darren Shaughnessy, 25, of Cavan Monaghan Township, was arrested and charged with:
- Operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs
- Operation while prohibited
- Two counts of assaulting a peace officer
- Failure to comply with a recognizance
- Failure or refusal to comply with a demand
The accused had his employer’s vehicle impounded and his driver’s licence suspended. He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing on Tuesday.
WATCH: Two injured after commercial trucks collide at The Parkway in Peterborough
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.