Leafs’ Nylander switching to No. 88

TORONTO – William Nylander will have a different look next season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs forward announced on social media Monday that he’s swapping numbers — trading in 29 for 88.

“Making the switch … what’s old is new again #88,” Nylander posted to his verified Twitter account along with a picture of himself wearing No. 88 when he played for Modo in the Swedish Hockey League.

The 23-year-old added he will cover the cost for fans to get their jerseys recrested with his new digits at the Leafs’ official team store.

Nylander is coming off a difficult 2018-19 campaign that saw a contract impasse with the team stretch into December.

Once the restricted free agent finally agreed to a new deal, he never really got going, finishing with seven goals and 27 points in 54 games.

Selected eighth overall at the 2014 NHL draft, the Calgary-born Swede added a goal and two assists in seven playoff contests as the Leafs were bounced from the first round by the Boston Bruins for the second consecutive spring.

In 239 regular-season games, Nylander has registered 55 goals and 107 assists to go along with 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 20 playoff outings.

Eric Lindros is the only other player to wear No. 88 with Toronto. The future Hall of Famer put up 11 goals and 11 assists in 33 games back in 2005-06, his second-to-last NHL season.