Court hears post-arrest interview in sexual assault trial of former Bridgewater police chief

Warning: This story contains graphic and disturbing content. Discretion is advised.

The sixth day of the sexual assault trial for former Bridgewater police chief John Collyer saw his post-arrest interview with an RCMP investigator played in court.

The recorded interview lasted for roughly five and a half hours.

READ MORE: Complainant cross-examined in former Bridgewater police chief’s sexual assault trial

The interview was led by Brian Richardson, who was a member of the RCMP’s truth verification unit at the time. The police officer is now retired but was present in the courtroom while the video was played.

Shortly after Collyer was arrested at his home in December 2016, he was taken to an RCMP detachment to be interviewed by Richardson.

The early stages of the interview seem to progress in a nonchalant manner; Richardson is very conversational with Collyer, asking him about his background in policing and the time he spent in a cadets program while in university.

Collyer tells Richardson several times that he will not be giving any formal statement that explains his perspective on the sexual assault allegations against him. He tells Richardson he is choosing to follow the advice of his lawyer and exercise his right to remain silent.

The investigator asks Collyer a series of questions about his relationship with the complainant, a woman who was 17 years old at the time, for several hours.

READ MORE: Complainant testifies at sexual assault trial of former Bridgewater police chief

Her identity is protected under a publication ban so any details that may reveal her identity won’t be reported.

Eventually, Richardson presents Collyer with a series of Facebook messages that Collyer exchanged with the teenager.

Some of them include Collyer telling the girl he thought she was “hot” and another one alluded to Collyer thinking he would “get in trouble” if he was alone with her in her bedroom.

Collyer tells Richardson he is “deeply ashamed and mortified” over the Facebook messages he sent but firmly denies any accusations of sexually assaulting the girl.

Collyer tells the investigator he can understand why police may assume his behaviour with the girl was inappropriate based on the messages but that he didn’t go beyond inappropriate messages.

He says the only explanation for the inappropriate messages is that he was under the influence of alcohol. Richardson and Collyer spend a long time discussing his drinking patterns and he explains that he has sought psychological help for his behaviour.

READ MORE: Sexual assault trial of former Bridgewater police chief hears about deleted messages, missing cell phone

Crown attorney Ronald Levesque says the Facebook messages are a key part of the trial.

“The Facebook messages are very relevant to the charges before the court. So, it will be up to the judge to make a determination as to what weight those messages have in relation to the charges,” he said.

The complainant is now 20 years old and told the court last week that Collyer sexually assaulted her while they were alone in his vehicle.

August 2016 is when the complainant alleges Collyer asked her if she had ever had an orgasm before sliding his hand between her legs and inserting his finger into her vagina.

The complainant told the court last week that she remembers “clear as day” what happened while she was in the vehicle with Collyer.

Collyer has denied all allegations against him.

The trial is now on break until September, when a child psychiatrist is expected to be called to testify.

Collyer is also expected to testify at some point during the trial.