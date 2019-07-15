Montreal Lake rollover results in 1 dead

The driver of a vehicle passed away after a rollover in northern Saskatchewan, according to Waskesiu Lake/Montreal Lake RCMP.

The single-vehicle crash occurred in Montreal Lake at roughly 5:25 p.m. CT on July 12.

Initial investigation revealed the vehicle was travelling south on Bird Avenue when it lost control and subsequently rolled, RCMP said.

A 19-year-old man, from Montreal Lake, was pronounced dead. His name was not released by police.

RCMP located an injured 17-year-old boy, who they believed was a second occupant in the vehicle at the time of the rollover. He was treated in hospital for what were last reported to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A collision analyst is assisting with the investigation.

