Man dead after rollover near Tisdale, Sask.

A 38-year-old man has died following a rollover on Highway 35, according to Tisdale RCMP.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at roughly 9:25 p.m. CT on July 11, approximately three kilometres south of Tisdale, Sask.

READ MORE: Multiple injuries after 2 passenger vans collide near Shellbrook, Sask.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital in the nearby community where he succumbed to his injuries. The name of the deceased was not released by police.

Two other men, aged 31 and 32, from the vehicle, were taken to hospital in Saskatoon. Both are being treated for injuries.

STAR-11 (Saskatoon) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Tisdale, SK area. — STARS Ambulance (@STARSambulance) July 12, 2019

The rollover is under investigation.

Tisdale is approximately 195 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.