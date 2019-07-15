Freeride Days wrap up at Big White Ski Resort

The inaugural Freeride Days at Big White Ski Resort wrapped up on Sunday.

The event kicked off on Thursday with the Bronze Open Slopestyle finals.

Mountain bikers came from around the world to win points that could help them move up the rankings, according to a news release from Big White Ski Resort.

READ MORE: 2 years after catching rare albino sturgeon, B.C. fishing guide lands same fish again

The bronze slopestyle event is one of only nine in North America.

On Friday, the world’s biggest women’s slopestyle contest was held.

“With few bronze-level slopestyle courses existing in the world, the female athletes had never been given a stage this large to compete on, and it brought out the best,” Big White said in a news release.

READ MORE: Canada’s Kelsey Serwa retires from ski cross racing an Olympic champion

Canadian Stephanie Nychka topped the podium for the event.

“This is historical that Big White is supporting this [slopestyle] for women too,” Nychka said. “To be one of the first women on the podium during our women’s slopestyle tour is huge. For every girl here, this event is pivotal.”

READ MORE: Big White Ski Resort opens new quad chair

Big White said more than 5,000 people watched the main event on Saturday as the best mountain bike athletes in the world battled for gold. Swede Emil Johansson claimed the top prize.