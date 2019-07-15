Canada
July 15, 2019 11:57 am

Police, coroner investigating after male drowns in Thunder Bay, Ont.

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

First responders recovered the male, officers say, who was then transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon
A A

Officers and the coroner are investigating the death of a male who drowned in the Neebing-McIntyre Floodway in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Sunday evening, the Thunder Bay Police Service says.

Officers were called to the scene near the 700 block of William Street at about 6 p.m. following reports of a man in the waterway, police say.

READ MORE: Erin, Ont., woman drowns in Trent-Severn Waterway: OPP

First responders recovered the male who was then transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information can contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: Dust devil spotted spinning along Thunder Bay, Ont. highway

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Meebing-McIntyre Floodway drowning
Neebing-McIntyre Floodway
Thunder Bay
Thunder Bay drowning
Thunder Bay Ontario
Thunder Bay Police Service
William Street Thunder Bay

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.