Police, coroner investigating after male drowns in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Officers and the coroner are investigating the death of a male who drowned in the Neebing-McIntyre Floodway in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Sunday evening, the Thunder Bay Police Service says.

Officers were called to the scene near the 700 block of William Street at about 6 p.m. following reports of a man in the waterway, police say.

READ MORE: Erin, Ont., woman drowns in Trent-Severn Waterway: OPP

First responders recovered the male who was then transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information can contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: Dust devil spotted spinning along Thunder Bay, Ont. highway