Docks stolen from Bridgenorth Home Hardware lot: Peterborough County OPP
Peterborough County OPP are investigating the theft of docks outside a business in the village of Bridgenorth earlier this month.
Police say on July 11 officers were called to investigate the July 2 theft from the lot of a Bridgenorth Home Hardware on Ward Street, about 20 kilometres north of Peterborough. Police say the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. and a vehicle — a newer model white Enterprise rental cube van — was observed at the scene.
Suspect(s) stole:
- Dockmaster 4′ X 30′ dock kit
- two Dockmaster 5′ X 10′ sections of a dock
- Dockmaster 5′ X 30′ dock kit
The value of the theft is estimated at $6,100.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Dave Stimson at 705-742-0401, the OPP’s non-emergency line (888) 310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.
