July 15, 2019 10:36 am

Docks stolen from Bridgenorth Home Hardware lot: Peterborough County OPP

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

OPP say this vehicle was at the scene during the theft of several docks from a Bridgenorth Home Hardware on July 2.

Bridgenorth Home Hardware
Peterborough County OPP are investigating the theft of docks outside a business in the village of Bridgenorth earlier this month.

Police say on July 11 officers were called to investigate the July 2 theft from the lot of a Bridgenorth Home Hardware on Ward Street, about 20 kilometres north of Peterborough. Police say the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. and a vehicle — a newer model white Enterprise rental cube van — was observed at the scene.

Suspect(s) stole:

  • Dockmaster 4′ X 30′ dock kit
  • two Dockmaster 5′ X 10′ sections of a dock
  • Dockmaster 5′ X 30′ dock kit

The value of the theft is estimated at $6,100.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Dave Stimson at 705-742-0401, the OPP’s non-emergency line (888) 310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

