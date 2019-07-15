Canada
July 15, 2019 11:39 am
Updated: July 15, 2019 11:53 am

Nighttime podcast recap: The dark side of jury duty

By Global News

Mark Farrant, who developed PTSD after serving as a jury member on a murder trial, advocates for mental health services for jurors.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Galit Rodan
What happens when jurors get assigned to a case involving some of the darkest evidence imaginable? How do they get through it? How do they cope? And who picks up the pieces after the verdict is delivered?

In this episode of the Nighttime podcast, host Jordan Bonaparte is joined by Mark Farrant, an advocate for the need to provide counselling for jurors. Farrant shares both his experiences with the dark side of jury duty and his efforts to make things better for future jurors.

READ MORE: Ontario juror who spent 5 months at murder trial files lawsuit after developing PTSD

In 2014, a letter arrived at Farrrant’s door indicating he was in a pool to serve on the jury for an upcoming murder trial.

The trial was that of Farshad Badakhshan, a man accused in the brutal killing of his girlfriend, Ryerson student Carina Petrache.

The graphic details Farrant was immersed in left him with the crippling symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Farrant struggled to get mental health support from the courts after his jury duty. When he sought out a counsellor himself, he had trouble finding someone to take him on because of the “jury secrecy” law. Currently, discussing deliberations with anyone — including a licensed health-care professional — is considered illegal.

WATCH: Four things Canadians should know if they’re summoned for jury duty

Farrant has become one of Canada’s fiercest advocates for the rights of Canadian jurors and has pushed for uniform support across the country for the past several years.

