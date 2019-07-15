Thunderstorms roll across Southern Manitoba, 8,000 without power

Thunderstorms rolled across southern Manitoba Monday morning bringing high winds and hail.

It is so dark outside right now, the street lights just turned back on. #thunderstormwatch #mbstorm #Winnipeg — Rebecca Foat (@13eccaFoat) July 15, 2019

The morning sky looked more like midnight as the storm rolled up to Winnipeg at about 7:45 a.m., prompting a thunderstorm warning.

“A strong line of thunderstorms have developed from just southeast of Portage La Prairie to just north of Morden and is moving northeast at 30 km/h. Quarter sized hail and 95 km/h wind gusts are likely with these storms,” said Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.”

In various areas in southern Manitoba, Manitoba Hydro was reporting widespread outages, with 8,000 without power at 7:55 a.m.