July 14, 2019 4:45 pm

Man killed in ATV collision in Ashdale, N.S.: RCMP

By Online producer/reporter  Global News
File/THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown
A 60-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene of a single-ATV collision in Ashdale, N.S., on Sunday.

The collision happened in a field near Ashdale Road.

At approximately 11:19 a.m., RCMP received a call about an overturned ATV, police say. Police responded along with EHS and located an overturned side-by-side ATV.

Police say the passenger from Nine Mile River, N.S., passed away and the driver was not injured.

Windsor District RCMP is continuing the investigation.

